FIRST ALERT: Widespread showers and storms to start the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Widespread showers and storms are back in the forecast as this unsettled weather pattern continues for yet another week. A cutoff low pressure system is responsible for the increasing rain chances today and through the middle of the week.
As you’re stepping out the door, you’re being greeted with scattered-widespread showers and storms. Temperatures are in the low-mid 60s and a light jacket/rain jacket and umbrella are needed for this morning. Rain chances are at their highest this morning at 80% along the beaches with mostly cloudy skies. Rumbles of thunder, heavy downpours and lightning are all possible for the morning commute.
As we head into the lunch hour, we will hold onto those widespread rain chances today. It’s a 70% chance of showers and storms for both Florence and Myrtle Beach with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Once again, cloud cover and rain chances continue to keep us cool and fall-like for today.
If there was another chance for some widespread showers and storms, look toward the afternoon and the evening hours. While we will be mostly cloudy, cool and soggy all day long; many models like the idea of some heavier bands of rain setting up during the afternoon. Of course, Jamie and Robert would track these showers and storms for you starting at 4 PM on WMBF News.
Unfortunately, the rain chances do not stop today. We hold onto a 60% chance of rain today, 40% chance on Wednesday and a few isolated chances on Thursday and Friday. The good news? We do warm up with highs slowly climbing back into the 80s as the sunshine returns for the end of the week. Rainfall totals through Wednesday will range from 1-2″ with locally higher amounts. Be patient. Sunshine will be back soon enough.
