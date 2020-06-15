FIRST ALERT: Very low risk of tropical development off the SC coast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A small area of low pressure off the southeast coast has a small chance of brief tropical development.
According to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, a small non-tropical low pressure system located east of the Georgia coast is producing disorganized showers and a few thunderstorms over the Atlantic waters.
The low is expected to move northward overnight and be located offshore near the South Carolina-North Carolina border by Tuesday morning.
Although environmental conditions are forecast to be unfavorable for any significant development, this system could briefly acquire some subtropical characteristics before it moves inland Tuesday afternoon or evening. This is the same general area that Tropical Storm Bertan developed in a few weeks ago.
Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall could develop over portions of northeastern South Carolina and southeastern North Carolina from Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. The chance of tropical development is currently only at 10%.
