FIRST ALERT: Unsettled weather continues

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Unsettled weather will continue through Tuesday with slow drying and warming trend returning by the weekend.
An area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere will keep showers and storms in the forecast through Tuesday. At the same time, unseasonably cool weather will continue with temperatures running well below normal for this time of year.
Tonight will see periods of showers and a thunderstorm or two at times. Temperatures will be unseasonably cool with readings dropping into the lower 60s by Tuesday morning.
Tuesday will see mostly cloudy skies and occasional showers and storms. Once again, temperatures will be held down - only reaching the lower to middle 70s - a full 10 to 15 degrees below normal.
Rainfall totals from tonight through the end of the week will likely average one to two inches across the region with amounts as high as 6 inches possible in eastern North Carolina.
The area low pressure will begin to loosen it’s grip on the region starting Wednesday. The result will be a lowering of rain chances, but a few showers and storms will remain possible. In addition, temperatures will warm slowly into the upper 70s.
By Thursday and Friday, temperatures will return to the lower to middle 80s with increasing sunshine and just a 40% chance of mainly afternoon and evening showers and storms.
The upcoming weekend will feature a return to more typical June weather with temperatures reaching the middle and upper 80s, plenty of humidity, and just one or two afternoon storms in a few spots.
