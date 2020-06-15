Dillon man shot while driving in Lumberton, police say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a man told officers that he was driving in Lumberton.
A Lumberton police officer said he was patrolling around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Washington Street and Martin Luther King Drive when the officer heard gunshots.
The officer checked the area and found a man shot inside his vehicle in the parking lot of Cash and Carry grocery store.
The 25-year-old man from Dillon was alone at the time and told the officer he was driving down Washington Street when he was shot, according to police.
The victim said he didn’t see who shot him.
Authorities say that the victim’s car had been shot two times and the victim was hit in the shoulder. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
There are no suspects in custody at this time.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detective Yvette Pitts and the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.
