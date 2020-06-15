DHEC announces 2 new COVID-19 deaths, 582 new cases in S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Monday 582 new cases of the novel coronavirus, and two additional deaths.
The deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Charleston (1) and Lexington (1) counties.
This brings the total number of people confirmed to have COVID-19 in South Carolina to 19,378 and those who have died to 602, officials said.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Abbeville (3), Aiken (2), Anderson (6), Bamberg (3), Barnwell (1), Beaufort (24), Berkeley (19), Calhoun (4), Charleston (76), Cherokee (1), Chester (3), Chesterfield (1), Clarendon (7), Colleton (3), Darlington (3), Dillon (1) Dorchester (11), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (3), Florence (13), Georgetown (17), Greenville (91), Greenwood (8), Horry (62), Jasper (1), Kershaw (4), Lancaster (2), Laurens (23), Lexington (30), Marion (2), Marlboro (1), Newberry (5), Oconee (6), Orangeburg (35), Pickens (7), Richland (42), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (32), Sumter (7), Union (1), Williamsburg (3), York (16)
The total number of individuals tested Sunday statewide was 6,329 and the percent positive was 9.2%. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.
As of Sunday, a total of 293,754 tests have been conducted in the state. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week. The Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.
As of Monday morning, 3,536 inpatient hospital beds are available and 6,947 are in use, which is a 66.27% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 6,947 inpatient beds currently used, 536 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
· Monitoring for symptoms
· Practicing social distancing
· Avoiding touching frequently touched items
· Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.