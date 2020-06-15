City of Georgetown cancels Fourth of July fireworks due to COVID-19 concerns

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Georgetown has cancelled its Fourth of July fireworks celebration due to COVID-19 concerns.
According to a press release, the city may hold a fireworks celebration on New Year’s Eve if the pandemic subsides.
Last week, the city of Myrtle Beach announced it will not be offering its weekly fireworks this summer due to an “extremely tight budget” and concerns about proper social distancing.
Both North Myrtle Beach city officials and members of The Marshwalk Group previously announced their Fourth of July fireworks at Cherry Grove Pier and the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk, respectively, won’t take place.
While the North Myrtle Beach display is cancelled for 2020, The Marshwalk Group has postponed its annual Fourth of July fireworks show to Sept. 6.
The moves come following a spike in COVID-19 cases in the Palmetto State. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 799 new cases Sunday, a single-day record.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.