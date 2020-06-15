Chuck’s Steak House in Myrtle Beach will reopen for business on Tuesday

By WMBF News Staff | June 15, 2020 at 2:15 PM EDT - Updated June 15 at 2:46 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach steak house staple will reopen its doors after all following a COVID-19 closure.

The managers of Chuck’s Steak House posted on Facebook that they will be open for business again starting at 4 p.m. on June 16.

“Same management. Same great staff! Well maybe, some new “Corona hairdos” and masks!” the post stated.

It’s a turnaround from this spring, when Chuck’s Steak House owners said the restaurant would not reopen after more than 40 years along the Grand Strand.

According to its website, Chuck’s Steak House has been in operation since 1979.

