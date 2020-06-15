CCU president discusses ‘Coastal Comeback’ reopening plan

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Coastal Carolina University President David DeCenzo unveiled the university’s phased approach to welcoming students back to campus for in-person learning.
In a YouTube video posted Monday, DeCenzo discussed the “Coastal Comeback,” a four-tiered approach to resuming face-to-face instruction after CCU was closed to students in the spring due to COVID-19.
“Without question, the COVID-19 pandemic has tested us in a multitude of ways,” DeCenzo said.
The Coastal Comeback was developed using five standards from the COVID-19 task force and then adopted by the emergency management task force group, according to DeCenzo.
Those standards are: physical and social distancing; sanitation and disinfection; public health practices and personal protective equipment; health screening and monitoring; and COVID-19 testing and infection containment.
Currently, CCU is operating under a limited capacity of operations, DeCenzo said. Phase 1 of the Coastal Comeback is recognized as a soft comeback. In this phase, CCU will slowly introduce the workforce and expand operations, welcome students back, and practice extensive safeguarding measures, according to the plan.
Phase 2 will feature modified operations that provide greater flexibility in face-to-face experiences, as well as modifying prevention/mitigation measures.
Phase 3 will see a return of operations to a normal, non-emergency status.
DeCenzo said the plan allows CCU to move forward when ready, or take a step back to a previous phase depending on what COVID-19 guidance and statistics tell them.
Last month, DeCenzo first announced that CCU will welcome students back to campus for the fall semester.
“During the summer months, we are working diligently to make your transition back to CCU run as smoothly as possible. We could not be more ready to say, ‘Welcome Home Teal Nation,’” DeCenzo said in Monday’s update.
The full video can be seen below. For more on the Coastal Comeback plan, click here.
