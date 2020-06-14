Two arrested on drug charges in Georgetown County after deputies find stolen vehicle

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man and a woman were arrested on drug charges after deputies found a stolen vehicle over the weekend.
According to a news release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Janice Marie Dabbs, 59, of Murrells Inlet was accused of driving a vehicle stolen from a grocery store parking lot Saturday, after she was clocked for speeding on U.S. 17 in the Pawleys Island community and refused to stop for a blue light and siren.
The news release says she eventually turned into Center Marsh Lane and attempted to walk away from the vehicle.
Deputies say they took her into custody, but she reportedly gave a false name before refusing to answer any more questions. Deputies reported finding .3 grams of marijuana in her purse.
Dabbs was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, grand larceny, simple possession of marijuana, speeding, beginner permit violation and hindering and obstructing police.
She is being held in Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
Matthew Ryan, 60, of Myrtle Beach was arrested Sunday at a gas station on U.S. 17 Bypass after an officer identified his vehicle as fitting the description of a black Chrysler that may have had some involvement in the stolen vehicle from Saturday.
Deputies say Ryan said he had no part in the vehicle theft, but Dabbs had approached his vehicle and asked for a dollar.
The news release says he knew her because they used to live together.
Deputies reported finding a set of digital scales and drug paraphernalia along with substances identified as crystal methamphetamine and heroin.
Ryan was charged with trafficking heroin and distribution of methamphetamine.
He is being held in Georgetown County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
