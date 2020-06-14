Myrtle Beach Police charge five people in connection Ocean Blvd. shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach Police arrested five people and charged them in connection to a shooting on Ocean Boulevard.
The shooting happened at around 3:10 a.m. Saturday at the Happy Holiday Motel. Police announced the arrests and charges Sunday afternoon.
18-year-old Bryson Pack, of Rockingham, North Carolina, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and resisting arrest.
19-year-old Cody Alan Harding, of Hamlet, North Carolina, is charged with possession of a stolen handgun and simple possession of marijuana.
Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest also said three juveniles from North Carolina were also arrested in connection to the shooting. All three are charged with loitering as well as weapons charges.
Cpl. Vest added a sixth person is also in custody, but is recovering from injuries sustained during the shooting. Their name and charges will be announced at a later time.
Police said three people in total were shot, two of the victims were treated and released from the hospital Saturday.
Pack and Harding will both have a bond hearing Sunday afternoon in Myrtle Beach.
Stay with WMBF News for updates.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.