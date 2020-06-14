Local restaurant evaluates policies after COVID-19 scare

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With some restaurants in the Grand Strand now closing their doors due to COVID-19 concerns, one establishment said it’s made some changes after going through a similar situation recently.
The owners of Captain Archie’s in North Myrtle Beach said they had an employee who had been in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. The employee, who worked in the kitchen, was told to go home and self-isolate, according to the restaurant’s owners.
That employee eventually tested negative, but the situation helped owner Marc McDowell and general manager Billy Riggs go through their policies and make sure they’re doing what they can to stay safe.
Management also tested other employees before the negative test came back. Once all of the other tests came back negative, the owners said it felt like a sigh of relief.
In the meantime, they also called DHEC to ask what they needed to be doing in the meantime. The health agency did a virtual inspection of their cleaning policies and said they were doing the right thing by reaching out and sending the employee home.
The restaurant has also implemented new policies, such as taking temperatures pf employees before they come in. Temperatures are also recorded to help keep track.
Riggs said now they know what to do if a case associated with the restaurant were to be confirmed.
“We would immediately notify DHEC, go through the guidelines and examine what that employee’s role was for us during the time how often they’ve been there so we could make an informed decision about what we would do," he said.
Still, they said waiting for the results were nerve-racking and they understand why some businesses decided to close during the testing process.
“We respect what these other businesses have done to protect their employees and customers and letting everyone know what they’re doing and we would probably follow suit," Riggs said.
