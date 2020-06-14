Island Bar and Grill temporarily closes after positive COVID-19 test

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Another Grand Strand restaurant has decided to close its doors after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Island Bar and Grill in Surfside Beach made the announcement on Facebook Sunday.
“We had a positive test come back from a staff member,” the post read. “That person hasn’t worked in a week, but we want to err on the side of caution. We are going to close until we can have everyone tested.”
The restaurant said it will reopen once it receives negative results from employees, and will clean and sanitize the establishment in the meantime.
The decision comes the same day as Molly Darcy’s in North Myrtle Beach announced it would temporarily close due to a positive COVID-19 test.
Other restaurants in the Grand Strand also announced closures due to positive tests or concerns over the weekend.
