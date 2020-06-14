Horry County Police investigating early morning shooting incident

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are investigating after receiving reports of a shooting early Sunday morning.
Horry County Police spokesperson Mikayla Mosgov said this happened on Deer Creek Drive in the Deerfield community near Surfside Beach.
Officials confirmed one person received superficial injuries - meaning possibly a cut, bruise or scrape. Police said no one was shot during the incident.
HCPD also said the investigation is ongoing and there is no threat to the community at this time.
