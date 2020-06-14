FIRST ALERT: A soggy and unsettled start to our week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re expecting and wet and unsettled start to the work week with scattered showers and storms in the forecast over the next several days.
Heavy rain is possible as we head into our Monday, especially our Monday morning. Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder are possible late tonight and throughout much of our Monday morning. Cool temperatures will also continue to take shape as highs only reach the middle 70s for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.
Our wet pattern will continue throughout the next several days, so don’t expect a break from the rain any time soon. On top of that, temperatures well below the seasonable average will settle in. Highs will only be reaching the low and middle 70s.
Rainfall totals could be as high as 3+ inches for some isolated areas by the time Wednesday is all said and done with. Rain chances will slowly taper off as we head towards the end of next week. Next weekend looks much more summer-like with increasing sunshine and temperatures.
