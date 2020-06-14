FIRST ALERT: Cloudy, gloomy and rain chances continue into the new week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cloudy, gloomy, cool and wet weather continues for the second half of the weekend and into the new work week. Changes do not look to arrive until the end of the new work week.
We’re already seeing some light showers across the area this morning. Those shower chances will continue as our cutoff low continues to circulate plenty of cloud cover, moisture and daily rain chances until it finally moves out of here later this week. Highs today will be on the cool side with the mid 70s on the beaches and the upper 70s to around 80 inland.
Rain chances will increase overnight and into Monday morning with rumbles of thunder possible throughout the evening. Rain will be heavy at times as the low pressure system brings the best rain chance to the region throughout the day on Monday. Look for a soggy start to the work week with showers and storms likely throughout the entire day. Highs reach the mid 70s.
Our rain chances will slowly start to fall as that low pressure system slowly moves away from the region. Rain chances will remain at 60% on Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies. If that low can get out of here quicker, we could see these chances fall for Tuesday and Wednesday but don’t count on it. Rain chances remain scattered on Wednesday before becoming isolated and summer-like for the end of the work week.
An area of high pressure will build in for the end of the work week and into the weekend, only prompting for those afternoon chances on Thursday and Friday. Sunshine will return to the forecast by Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.