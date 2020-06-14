DHEC: New single-day record of COVID-19 cases reported in SC

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina now has a new record number of COVID-19 cases reported in a single day, according to new information from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC announced 799 new cases of the virus statewide Sunday, topping the previous record of 770 that was recorded on both Friday and Saturday, respectively.
It brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 18,795.
Horry County saw 95 new cases, down from a record 101 the day before.
DHEC also reported a new death from Jasper County, bringing the statewide total to 600.
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
Abbeville (4), Aiken (4), Anderson (25), Bamberg (4), Beaufort (24), Berkeley (21), Calhoun (3), Charleston (72), Cherokee (1), Chester (3), Chesterfield (7), Clarendon (8), Colleton (4), Darlington (3), Dillon (1), Dorchester (16), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (21), Georgetown (14), Greenville (140), Greenwood (31), Horry (95), Kershaw (15), Lancaster (6), Laurens (11), Lee (2), Lexington (49), Marion (2), Marlboro (5), Newberry (4), Oconee (5), Orangeburg (29), Pickens (15), Richland (69), Saluda (6), Spartanburg (20), Sumter (32), Union (1), Williamsburg (4), York (20)
DHEC also announced 286,100 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
The agency is also reminding South Carolinians to take steps to slow the spread of the virus, including:
- Practicing social distancing
- Wearing a mask in public
- Avoiding group gatherings
- Regularly washing your hands
- Staying home if sick
