Conway City Council schedules public hearing on proposed fee increases

Story courtesy of our news partners, MyHorryNews
Fee increases that Conway City Council had anticipated giving an easy nod to Monday afternoon have developed some concern among Conway’s business community, according to Devin Parks, director of economic development and government relations with the Conway Chamber of Commerce.
That has caused the council to move the second reading of its upcoming fiscal year’s budget off of its consent agenda and schedule a public hearing for citizens to speak to the issue of large increases, according to Parks.
The chamber official said the fees haven’t been increased in eight to 10 years, and he doesn’t argue that some increases are needed.
But he says, some business people agree, that the fees are too much to put on the backs of Conway’s business community at this time. He is suggesting that the increases be pro-rated over a period of about five years.
“Of course, the cost of living goes up; they need increases,” he said.
However, after hearing a discussion on the “pretty significant” fees at council’s most recent meeting Parks became concerned, leading him to speak with several large developers about just how much difference the increases will make.
He uses a 1,500-square-foot house with a building permit cost of $561 now. The permit fee for that same home, under the new rates, would be $774.
Utility bills, in the proposed budget, will be due for all city water customers on the 15th of each month.
Major subdivision plan reviews, those with more than five lots, will increase to $2,500 to offset the costs of the review process; solid waste collection fees will increase due to an increase coming from the Horry County Solid Waste Authority. Plus, city officials say they need to have additional money to maintain service to Conway’s rapidly growing population. Monthly charges will increase by 21 percent for residential and commercial service fees.
City council will return Monday at 4 p.m. with its virtual meeting format over Zoom. Anyone who wants to address these new fees before a final vote is taken needs to contact Barbara Tessier at (843) 248-1760 before noon Monday.
