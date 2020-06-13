SC teachers join protest in support of Black Lives Matter

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina teachers and students joined hundreds of activists to march for racial equality.
The event, hosted by “I Can’t Breathe SC”, began at the South Carolina Department of Education and State House.
It mostly focused on the disparity in education for White and African American students.
Some protestors called for more money for guidance counselors and to get rid of resource officers in school.
Others said the march was a time for teachers to stand in solidarity with their African American students.
Annette Counts has been teaching for more than 20 years.
She says she has seen male students of color-treated differently than their white or female counterparts, even at a young age.
“Whenever an example is made it always seems to be an African American male when a female has done the same thing.”Counts and her niece are both math teachers," Counts said.
SC for ED stated that while they weren’t an official host of today’s march, they hope to collaborate with 'I Can’t Breathe SC’ in the future.
