FIRST ALERT: Spotty showers today, a wet start to next week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - More rain is on the way today, but we won’t see widespread showers or a washout. The better chance for isolated showers will take place along the Grand Strand with a 30% chance of rain today and a 20% chance further inland.
While today won’t be a washout, the better potential for scattered and widespread showers and storms will take place for our Sunday. By tomorrow afternoon, we could see about a 60% chance of rain. Cooler temperatures will also settle in for much of this weekend with highs staying in the low and middle 80s.
Shower and storm chances will continue for much of next week, with the best chance for rain taking place on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. With plenty of tropical moisture in place, heavy rainfall will likely take place. Most areas will pick up about 1-3” of rain by the time this system wraps up.
