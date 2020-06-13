DHEC: Over 100 new COVID-19 cases reported in Horry County

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - Horry County saw another record number of COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to information from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
DHEC confirmed 101 new cases in the county Saturday, up from 88 the day before. It’s now the highest number reported since the pandemic began.
Horry County also reported a new death in a middle-aged patient, bringing the county’s death toll to 34.
DHEC also announced 770 new cases were confirmed statewide, matching the highest single-day numbers in South Carolina. It brings the total number of cases in South Carolina to 17,955.
Five additional deaths were also reported, including one elderly patient from Darlington County. The other deaths came in Cherokee, Greenville and Richland counties.
As of Saturday, 599 people have died from the virus in South Carolina.
The number of new cases by county are listed below.
Abbeville (1), Aiken (3), Anderson (10), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (25), Berkeley (17), Calhoun (3), Charleston (56), Cherokee (5), Chester (2), Chesterfield (3), Clarendon (2), Colleton (14), Darlington (4), Dillon (2), Dorchester (14), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (2), Florence (23), Georgetown (18), Greenville (157), Greenwood (14), Horry (101), Kershaw (10), Lancaster (9), Laurens (8), Lexington (50), Marion (7), Marlboro (5), Newberry (2), Oconee (3), Orangeburg (21), Pickens (17), Richland (61), Spartanburg (41), Sumter (14), Union (2), Williamsburg (8), York (34)
DHEC also said 278,883 tests have been conducted in South Carolina between private labs and the agency’s Public Health Laboratory.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.