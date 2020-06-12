U.S. Census Bureau reports low response rates from Horry County residents

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette said many Horry County residents haven’t completed their 2020 census forms. Local leaders want to make sure the the community gets its rightful piece of the “federal funds pie" before October rolls around.
Without an accurate count of how many people live in the area, another state could receive millions of funds that would otherwise go into communities across South Carolina, Evette warned.
“We want to make sure South Carolina gets the biggest slice of that pie we can. We want to make sure every person who is alive and living in South Carolina on April 1 is accounted for in the census," said Mary Dellhayes, project manager for South Carolina Counts 2020. "In South Carolina, each person that’s missed on the census represents about $3,000, so over ten years, if we miss 100 people in the community, we’re missing $3 million and we can’t afford that here.”
Horry County leaders took a seat at a "Call to Action” meeting Thursday to determine what barriers are preventing people from completing the census.
Although leaders feel COVID-19 has played a big role in why people have not responded to the census, they also believe people owning rental properties and second homes along the coast aren’t completing census information for all of those properties.
"If your primary residence is in Ohio but you have a second home in Horry County, just go in and let everyone know that,' said Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce President Karen Riordan.
Leaders are brainstorming some creative actions to ensure those property owners and residents take the census, including establishing a team set up outside of the COVID-19 temporary testing sites in parking lots, to encourage people to complete the census while they wait.
They’re also considering putting “complete the census” reminders on trash cans and hosting a Zoom meeting to show people how to get on the website and complete the census.
The U.S. Census Bureau reports 37.7% of Myrtle Beach households have completed the census, while 23.7% have responded in North Myrtle Beach.
The census determines how much federal funding will go toward programs in the state, such as school lunches and broadband internet. Dellhayes also said it’s about representation across all fields in the county.
“It all starts with the census," Dellhayes said. “Everything from who’s on our school boards, to where the lines are drawn, to representation in the U.S. House of Representatives. It’s based on the census.”
On June 17, South Carolina community leaders will be promoting “2020 Census Day of Action" to get at least 200 people to complete the census form in one day.
