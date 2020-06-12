U.S. Census Bureau reports low response rates from Horry County residents

“We want to make sure South Carolina gets the biggest slice of that pie we can. We want to make sure every person who is alive and living in South Carolina on April 1 is accounted for in the census," said Mary Dellhayes, project manager for South Carolina Counts 2020. "In South Carolina, each person that’s missed on the census represents about $3,000, so over ten years, if we miss 100 people in the community, we’re missing $3 million and we can’t afford that here.”