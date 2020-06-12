S.C. sees highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases, Horry County registers 88 new cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Friday 770 new cases of the novel coronavirus, and five additional deaths.
All five deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Aiken (1), Charleston (1), Lexington (1), Orangeburg (1), and Richland (1) counties.
This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the pandemic began to 17,170 and those who have died to 593, officials said.
Horry County saw its highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, with 88.
The number of new cases by county are listed below:
Aiken (5), Anderson (11), Bamberg (1), Beaufort (33), Berkeley (9), Calhoun (3), Charleston (54), Cherokee (8), Chester (1) Chesterfield (9), Clarendon (6), Colleton (12), Darlington (4), Dillon (5), Dorchester (9), Edgefield (1), Fairfield (1), Florence (20), Georgetown (15), Greenville (142), Greenwood (24), Horry (88), Jasper (2), Kershaw (16), Lancaster (2), Laurens (11), Lee (1), Lexington (61), Marion (3), Marlboro (6), Newberry (3), Oconee (3), Orangeburg (11), Pickens (20), Richland (73), Saluda (2), Spartanburg (44), Sumter (23), Union (1), Williamsburg (5), York (22)
The total number of individuals tested Thursday statewide was 5,357 and the percent positive was 14.4%. When the percent positive is low, it may indicate that more widespread testing is being performed and the percent positive may more accurately reflect how much disease is present in the community.
As of Friday morning, 2,839 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,614 are in use, which is a 72.84% statewide hospital bed utilization rate. Of the 7,614 inpatient beds currently used, 512 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.
According to DHEC, as of June 11, the total positive COVID-19 cases health officials have symptom onset data for is 11,635 people. Of that number, 503 have died.
Of the remaining 11,132 individuals for which there is symptom onset data for, 78% are estimated to have recovered and 22% remain ill, DHEC officials said.
South Carolinians are encouraged to stay home and minimize contact with people outside their households to prevent the spread of the disease. Other steps the public should take include:
· Monitoring for symptoms
· Practicing social distancing
· Avoiding touching frequently touched items
· Regularly washing your hands
Anyone with concerns about their health should reach out to their healthcare provider or use the telehealth services provided by several health care systems. For telehealth options and the latest information about DHEC’s COVID-19 response efforts, please visit scdhec.gov/COVID-19. Visit scdmh.net for stress, anxiety and mental health resources from the S.C. Department of Mental Health.
