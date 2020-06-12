Missing Salisbury woman returns home after camping in N.C.’s Uwharrie National Forest

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury woman who was reported missing after a camping trip in Montgomery County has returned home safely, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.
Amber Nicole Torrence, 34, was reported missing on June 11, by her grandmother, who she lives with. The grandmother told authorities that Torrence left around lunchtime on Saturday, June 6, to go camping at the Uwharrie National Forest, in Montgomery County.
Torrence told her grandmother she was going camping with someone, but did not provide information as to who it was, or any information as to the exact location of where her campsite would be, officials said.
The grandmother said Torrence is an avid camper and has been camping in the Uwharrie National Forest many times. She had a camping-style backpack with extra clothes, a wallet, money, food, water2 and other various camping items with her when she left.
Officials said Torrence talked with her father several times since she left on Saturday, but that he has not talked with her since Wednesday morning. During that conversation, officials say, Torrence told her father she would be home Wednesday afternoon, but she never showed up. All calls from family since that conversation have gone to voicemail.
Her family says Torrence has never done anything like this before, and that this is unlike her. Family members have reached out to Amber’s friends, but no one has heard from her. An ex-fiancé said he saw her on Tuesday at Go Burrito in Salisbury, but there are no other details of that encounter.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, US Forestry Service, and other search and rescue personnel have been called in to search in and around the Uwharrie National Forest, but there are no updates on the search at this time.
Family and friends of Amber have been searching around Salisbury, and have been posting on social media that she is missing.
