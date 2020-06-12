Man wanted in SC home break-in, assault

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A 35-year-old man is being south in an assault and home break-in in Chesterfield County. A cash reward is being offered for the man’s arrest.
Cheraw police say the suspect, identified as Alvaro Seleste McBride, broke into a 67-year-old woman’s home around 4 p.m. Thursday and assaulted the woman. McBride ran off and was spotted in the area by police a short time later, but was able to escape, police say.
Anyone with information on McBride’s whereabouts is asked to call the Cheraw Police Department at 843-537-7868.
McBride faces charges of first-degree burglary, aggravated assault and kidnapping.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.