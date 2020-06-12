Hundreds receive coronavirus test at Conway High School from CMC, MUSC

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Conway Medical Center and the Medical University of South Carolina held a free coronavirus testing event Friday at Conway High School.
Approximately 373 people were tested Friday, in addition to 289 people who were tested at a similar event at the same location Wednesday.
The event was scheduled to start at 10 a.m., but was pushed back to 11 a.m. due to rain. The teams from CMC and MUSC administered the tests to people as they sat in their cars.
The testing comes as Horry County has been declared a coronavirus hot spot by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Many people have had their focus shifted from coronavirus to worldwide protests, but Stacey Mott, the community health educator at CMC said it’s important not to lose focus on the coronavirus since there is still a global pandemic.
“It’s going to take everybody,” Mott said. “Everybody has to continue the social distancing. Everybody has to continue to wash their hands, and I know that’s something we hear a lot, but we have to keep doing that to make sure that we can help eradicate this.”
