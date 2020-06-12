Horry County Government renews COVID-19 protocols due to rise in cases

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County Government will be renewing protocols previously put into place to slow the spread of COVID-19, officials announced Friday.
According to a press release, this comes after notification by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control of a significant increase in COVID-19 cases and potential exposures throughout the county.
Horry County Government currently has 36 employees working remotely or utilizing medical leave due to reports of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus. In total, Horry County Government has been notified of 10 positive cases of COVID-19 among staff, the release stated. This number includes cases previously announced. A breakdown by department can be found below:
County offices remain operational, but community members are encouraged to conduct business by phone, email, or other electronic means.
Residents are asked to call first before visiting any office in person, as many departments will be working by appointment-only in an effort to limit the number of people within a given space, the release stated.
Community members who must visit an office in person will be required to wear a face mask while inside the building. Those who do not have a mask will be provided one.
“We ask our community to be patient and practice good hygiene,” the release stated.
