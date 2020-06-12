FIRST ALERT: Soggy weather continues into this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re expecting more rain chances as we wrap up our work week across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Scattered showers and storms will continue off and on into this afternoon. The better chance for more widespread rain will happen and take place closer to the beaches.
If you’re looking for a break from the wet weather, don’t hold your breath. Widespread showers and storms will continue as we head into the weekend. If you have any outdoor plans, you might want to reconsider and make adjustments since it looks to be a washout.
With rain even lingering into early next week, we could see an additional 1-3+ inches of rain by the time we start to dry out. With the latest model trends, it appears that our rain will continue until at least parts of Wednesday.
