FIRST ALERT: Rain chances trending lower for the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While it won’t be a rain-free weekend, the threat for heavy rain is looking lower through Sunday.
Much of the tropical moisture that was expected to set-up across our area this weekend looks to remain just offshore. That should keep the threat for heavy, steady rain off the coast through Sunday. Still, the clouds will linger for most of the day and scattered downpours are still possible.
With the clouds in place, temperatures will struggle to climb along the Grand Strand, topping out around 81° both Saturday and Sunday. Inland areas, closer to Florence, will see a few more breaks in the clouds, allowing afternoon highs to hit the upper 80s.
The tropical moisture is still set to return early next week with heavy rain looking likely Monday through Wednesday. Most spots pick up 1″ to 3″ of rain early in the week.
