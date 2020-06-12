Deputies search for missing woman who made statement about harming herself

Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 26-year-old woman. (Source: OCSO)
By Live 5 Web Staff | June 11, 2020 at 9:27 PM EDT - Updated June 12 at 7:24 AM

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 26-year-old woman who they may be suicidal.

Authorities are looking for 26-year-old Keila Caldwell.

“This young lady left home but called back making statements indicating she planned on harming herself,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Family members reported Caldwell missing around 6 p.m. Thursday, stating she left her Rosedale Drive home in Orangeburg in a late model silver Hyundai Elantra with license plate number NG-35451.”

Deputies say Caldwell is about 5 foot tall and weighs around 110 pounds. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and black sandals.

If anyone has any information on Caldwell, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-534-3550.​

