Crews respond to fire at Myrtle Beach apartment complex

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are at the scene of a fire Friday morning at a Myrtle Beach apartment complex.
Cpt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said firefighters were called to 2005 Greens Boulevard.
Video from the scene shows heavy smoke coming from the building.
According to officials, all occupants are believed to be out of the structure.
Horry County Fire Rescue is also responding.
The public is asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with WMBF News for updates.
