‘Armed and dangerous’ attempted murder suspect in custody

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man wanted by Horry County police for attempted murder has been arrested.
Online records show Christopher Tewan Vereen, 26, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday morning.
Vereen was wanted after allegedly firing a gun into an occupied vehicle. Police said last week Vereen should be considered armed and dangerous.
In addition to the attempted murder charge, Vereen is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online records.
As of early Friday morning, no bail has been set on Vereen’s charges.
