Work continues on Horry County’s new COVID-19 informational website

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Members of Horry County’s ‘Welcome Back’ committee provided an update on a future web page that will provide helpful information for locals, visitors and businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several committee members said Thursday they were pleased with how quickly the website is coming together.
“If you haven't seen it yet, you're going to be wowed,” John Kassidy told other committee members.
Committee member Rick Elliot added the website should come in at or well under budget.
Elliot added additional content will be added to the website in the coming days, and local mayors have been asked to put together ‘welcome back’ videos for the website.
The website is expected to be presented for approval before Horry County Council on Tuesday, June 16.
Pending approval from county council, the website is expected to be launched on June 17.
