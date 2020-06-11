Unemployment claims increase across S.C., Horry County has over 1,100 new claims

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce released the latest unemployment data in the state Thursday morning.
For claim week ending June 6, 2020, the number of South Carolinians who filed their initial claim for unemployment benefits is 22,734, the agency reported. This represents an increase of 3,748 initial claims from the week prior.
Greenville County had the highest number of claims in the state for the recent period with 1,993, followed by Richland County with 1,858, and Spartanburg County with 1,803.
Horry County registered 1,161 new claims for the period.
In the last 12 weeks, the total number of initial claims has risen to 582,265 in South Carolina, according to SCDEW.
The agency has paid more than $2.1 billion in a combination of state UI benefits and CARES Act programs, FPUC ($600), PUA and PEUC.
Across the country, about 1.5 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week.
