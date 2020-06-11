Tourists still travel to the Grand Strand despite a rise in coronavirus cases

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With open restaurants and beaches, Myrtle Beach and the state of South Carolina as a whole is a popular spot for vacationers from states still under COVID-19 restrictions.
Many visitors down on Ocean Boulevard, however, said they didn’t know the cases along the Grand Strand and the state in general were starting to climb.
On Thursday, Joan Duwve, the director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, announced there were 687 new COVID-19 cases in the state, the highest single-day number since the pandemic began.
“This week we have reported several of our highest numbers of cases, and today has been our highest number ever," Duwve said.
Rising cases, but also a rising rate of positivity throughout the state. Over the past few days, that rate has sat at just over 12%, which the director said is high.
“As the number of tests performed increases, so do the number of cases," Duwve said. "We would expect that, however that percent positive rate continues to increase as well, which tells us that we are finding more real cases, not just cases that are asymptomatic and not otherwise diagnosed.”
DHEC also announced Thursday that over 40% of the more than 16,000 cases recorded in the state since the pandemic began were confirmed just in the past three weeks.
Duwve said these rising cases are simply because people aren’t taking the precautions they need to.
Still, some Grand Strand visitors believed since the businesses opened up and the restrictions on hotels were lifted, it was safe to visit.
“I keep track of my own temperature daily. You know, sanitize where necessary and wear a mask when needed,” one visitor from Pennsylvania said.
DHEC also announced they met their goal in May for testing at least 2% of the state’s population. They said they plan to do the same in June.
