Tidelands Health increasing capacity by 50% for Saturday’s COVID-19 community clinic in Myrtle Beach

“As businesses reopen and more people are out and about, it’s crucial that everyone continues to take the precautions we’ve encouraged throughout this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs at Tidelands Health. “We must be smart by following common-sense practices to limit the spread of this virus in our community. Now is not the time to let up and think everything is back to normal. This virus is still in our community, and we must take it seriously.”