Tidelands Health increasing capacity by 50% for Saturday’s COVID-19 community clinic in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In response to Horry County’s designation as a COVID-19 hot spot and to support ongoing demand for testing, Tidelands Health is increasing testing capacity by 50% at Saturday’s free community clinic in Myrtle Beach, health officials announced this week.
According to a press release, Tidelands Health, in partnership with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, has secured additional testing kits to accommodate up to 1,500 people during the free testing clinic Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., or while supplies last, at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium, located 1251 21st Avenue North in Myrtle Beach.
The clinic initially was designed to test up to 1,000 people. Tidelands Health secured additional test kits Tuesday, a day after DHEC said it considers Horry County a COVID-19 hot spot because of a recent spike in cases, the release stated.
On May 30, Tidelands Health tested more than 1,000 individuals during its first free community clinic at Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium – the largest community testing clinic at that point in South Carolina.
“As businesses reopen and more people are out and about, it’s crucial that everyone continues to take the precautions we’ve encouraged throughout this COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Gerald Harmon, vice president of medical affairs at Tidelands Health. “We must be smart by following common-sense practices to limit the spread of this virus in our community. Now is not the time to let up and think everything is back to normal. This virus is still in our community, and we must take it seriously.”
In addition to the clinic Saturday at the stadium, Tidelands Health is sponsoring several other free community clinics:
· Friday, June 12, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Carvers Bay Middle School, 13000 Choppee Road, Hemingway
· Saturday, June 13, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Myrtle Beach Pelicans Stadium, 1251 21st Avenue North, Myrtle Beach
· Friday, June 19, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Inlet Square Mall, 10125 Highway 17 Bypass, Murrells Inlet
· Wednesday, June 24, 12 to 6 p.m., Tidelands Health Rehabilitation Hospital, an affiliate of Encompass Health, 100 Water Grande Blvd., Little River
· Friday, June 26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Coastal Carolina University, 100 Chanticleer Drive, Conway
The testing clinics are free and open to all individuals. Pre-screening is not required. Individuals 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to give consent for testing. Participants simply drive up to be tested and remain in their vehicles throughout the process. Testing will be available while supplies last.
