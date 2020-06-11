Suspect Search: Traffic stop leads to drug charges; man wanted for domestic violence

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Horry County police are looking for Terrell Hahim Porcher.
Officers were patrolling in the area of U.S. 501 and Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach when they saw the driver make an improper left turn from Seaboard Street onto Oak Forest Drive.
Police activated their blue lights and tried to pull the SUV over but it failed to stop, they said. This led to a pursuit through the Myrtle Beach area. Police said the driver eventually slowed down and ran from the SUV. According to authorities, marijuana and heroin was found in that SUV.
Porcher is charged with trafficking in heroin and morphine, and failure to stop for a blue light. He’s 28 years old with a last known address of Waverly Road in Myrtle Beach.
Horry County police are also searching for Devin Marquis Grier.
Earlier this month, police responded to Commonwealth Circle for a domestic call. The victim said she and Grier were at her home when they got into an argument about the amount of money he was giving her and Grier got mad.
The victim sad Grier grabbed her by her shirt and pushed her down. She said he continued to grab her clothes and then started to punch her. The victim told Grier she was calling the police, and said he then left the home.
According to the victim, she locked the door when Grier left and that he then started punching the door but did not get it to open.
Grier is charged with second-degree domestic violence. He’s 32 years old with a last known address of South Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach.
