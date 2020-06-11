State seeks death penalty against accused Florence mass shooter

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Fred Hopkins, the man accused of killing two Florence officers and injuring five others during an ambush in 2018, appeared in court Thursday morning.
Solicitor Ed Clements served Hopkins death penalty paperwork.
The hearing before Circuit Court Judge Michael Nettles lasted about 15 minutes.
Hopkins, whose attorney was not present during the hearing, claimed that legal procedures had not been properly followed by the state.
“You have no jurisdiction to give me that notice,” Hopkins told Nettles.
During the proceedings, Hopkins insulted Clements and several other representatives from the state before he was led away.
The deadly shooting happened in Florence’s Vintage Place neighborhood on Oct. 3, 2018.
Officers were there to serve a search warrant on Seth Hopkins, Fred’s son, following allegations of child sex abuse.
Fred Hopkins then allegedly opened fire on authorities.
Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway died at the scene. Florence County Sheriff’s Inv. Farrah Turner died for her injuries sustained in the ambush a few weeks later.
Seth Hopkins pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor in 2019. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Fred Hopkins faces two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder in connection to the shooting.
