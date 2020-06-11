Senior Spotlight: MBHS basketball captain hoping to play pro ball one day

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach High School basketball player said he’s been playing varsity ball since eighth grade. Most recently, Emorie Knox was captain and point guard for the Seahawks.
“I’ve always been in tune with basketball; it’s been my passion,” said Knox. “I love being a Seahawk, best high school around, best people, best friends, best students, best everything. I love my school.”
Knox said he committed to Charleston Southern in the fall to play basketball and major in international business.
“Honestly, I want to play pro basketball, but if not I’d do something in the business field. I’m not sure what yet, something like marketing,” Knox said.
The senior year for the class of 2020 ended short. Knox said he misses seeing his friends at school the most.
“Outside of school, you don’t see them as much as you usually do, and being able to do work in the classroom instead of on the computer, I mean that’s the most boring thing honestly. It’s not hard, but at the same time you’d rather be in the classroom," Knox said.
During his time at MBHS, Knox said his proudes moment was going to the 4A state championship game in March.
"We went recently. In the last 12 years, we made our first appearance. It was my coaches’ first appearance and my players. That was probably the most honorable moment of the year.”
Knox said although the Seahawks lost the game, he was glad to end his senior year with that memory.
