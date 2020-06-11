SCDHEC to announce 687 new COVID-19 cases, a single-day record high

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control will announce later Thursday 687 new COVID-19 cases, a new single-day record for the state.
The announcement was made during a SCDHEC board meeting.
With Thursday’s announcement, there are now 16,441 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state.
Officials said about 40% of the cases have been diagnosed within the past three weeks.
In addition, the latest SCDHEC data shows 575 South Carolinians have died from the virus. Most of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals 65 years old or older.
“We see the increased number of cases and all of us are aware that there are many who are not taking steps to protect themselves and protect others,” a state health official said during the board meeting.
As of Thursday, 261,377 tests for COVID-19 have been performed in South Carolina.
Health officials said SCDHEC has held more than 195 mobile testing events and have scheduled 80 additional events. Testing continues throughout the state on a daily basis.
More in depth information, including a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases, is expected to be released later Thursday.
