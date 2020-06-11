Police look for endangered missing man in Surfside Beach area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered missing man.
According to the Horry County Police Department, officers are searching for 38-year-old Donald Calderone, Jr., near Clearwater Drive in unincorporated Surfside Beach.
Calderone may be in an altered mental state, police said. Residents are advised to not approach him.
He is described as 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen in a white shirt and jeans.
Anyone who spots Calderone is asked to call 911.
