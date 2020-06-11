Myrtle Beach police release photos of persons of interest in large fight along Ocean Boulevard

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police have released photos of persons of interest wanted in connection with an assault early Tuesday morning on Ocean Boulevard that left one person injured.
Officers were called to the fight around 2:30 a.m. on North Ocean Boulevard on June 9, where they said they found two victims.
A police report shows that one of the victims approached a car in the street and there was a verbal altercation and then a physical fight.
“While waiting on EMS, Victim #2 kept repeating he was jumped for no reason by a large group of black males and females and others passing struck him as well,” the police report states.
Anyone with information is asked to call the MBPD at (843)918-1382 or pdinfo@cityofmyrtlebeach.com and reference report number 20-008774.
