Local businesses react after Horry County deemed hot spot for COVID-19

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Back in April, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered non-essential businesses to temporarily close. It’s been a little over a month since they were allowed to reopen, but there’s one issue many businesses are still dealing with.
Inventory issues range from trying to sell out-of-season items to make room for new inventory to shipments arriving later than expected.
Now that many retail shops have reopened, you may have noticed signs around with deals like never before. While it maybe intriguing for you, it’s not an ideal way to sell for some business owners.
The Better Business Bureau of Coastal Carolina said most major retailers appear to be focusing on markdowns, order cancellations and adjustments to balance inventories. A similar approach is happening with local shops.
So even though shops reopened, seasons are changing, causing them to try whatever they can to move merchandise.
“It’s devastating because we’re not making anything,” said April Todd, owner of Pink Ivy. “We’ve paid for all this merchandise and you either mark it down or you either save it for next year but who wants next year’s inventory? They want new inventory.”
The owners of Curtains-N-Things also experienced some inventory issues due to COVID-19.
“A lot of our curtain manufactures closed down so we were not able to get our curtains in a timely manner. We usually get our ready-mades in a couple of weeks and it turned into six years, ya know, eight weeks,” said Angie Johnson, co-owner of Curtains-N-Things.
Todd added inventory typically would take five days to arrive, but right now those orders are taking around two to three weeks.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control recently deemed Horry County a COVID-19 hot spot, and it’s forcing local businesses to rethink their approach.
The owners of Curtains-N-Things are discussing the next steps to keep everyone safe, and that includes the possibility of making face masks a requirement.
Johnson said they’ve talked about it and haven’t fully decided if they would make it a requirement for customers to have a mask, but said they have them available, carry hand sanitizer and clean frequently.
Pink Ivy is also thinking about adding protective measures.
Todd said she’s considered adding a shield for over the register, and if shops had to close again because of COVID-19, she isn’t sure the shop would make it.
“Well, thankfully I do have an understanding landlord that has stuck with me and he has been amazing and without him, I would probably have to shut my business down because I don’t think we could take another loss like that," Todd said.
Todd also noted the reason you should care about this message is that without supporting local businesses like hers and others around, there may not be any more left.
