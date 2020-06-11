FIRST ALERT: Soggy and unsettled weather continues into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Off and on rain chances are on the way for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee Thursday.
Breezy winds, warm temperatures and scattered showers and storms are all in store for us today. Highs will be seasonable, climbing into the low and mid 80s for the beaches and upper 80s further inland. Overall, expect the warm and muggy weather to persist throughout the day.
We’ll expect the better potential for shower and storms today with an approaching cold front. There will be a 40% chance of rain across the beaches and a 60% chance of rain further inland across the Pee Dee.
The next several days continue to look quite soggy. Shower and storm chances will only go up from here as a cold front stalls over the area. This will continue to provide us with multiple rounds of soaking rainfall heading into the weekend. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, you might want to reconsider and adjust accordingly.
Rain totals by the end of the weekend could be as high as 2-3 inches. With the better chance for widespread rain over the next few days, the potential is there for heavy downpours and pockets of rainfall with this next system.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.