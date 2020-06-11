FIRST ALERT: Periods of heavy rain likely, flash flood watch continues for some areas

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A very unsettled weather pattern will keep showers and storms in the forecast through the weekend with periods of heavy rain likely at times.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH remains in effect for Robeson Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, Marlboro, northern Horry and Williamsburg counties through tonight.
Slow moving storms capable of producing very heavy rain will be likely in the watch areas. Some spots could see as much as two to 4 inches of rain in a short amount of time through the late evening and overnight hours. This could lead to areas of flash flooding.
Tropical humidity will continue to flow into the region on Friday and through the weekend. When combined with a stalled front near the area, showers and storms will be likely and locally heavy rain will remain possible. Slightly drier air will try to work into the Pee Dee and result in a slight lowering of rain chances inland.
Tonight will see showers and storms likely at times. It will be very muggy with overnight temperatures dropping into the lower to middle 70s.
Showers and storms will be likely for much of the day on Friday and again, some locally heavy rain will be possible especially for areas near the beaches where rain chances will be as high as 70%. Temperatures will climb into the lower 80s by the afternoon.
A brief surge of slightly drier air will move into the Pee Dee on Saturday, but will not reach the Grand Strand. The result will be rain chances as high as 70% near the coast and down to 40% well inland. Afternoon temperatures will return to the 80s.
Sunday will see the humidity remaining high at the coast and returning to the Pee Dee. Once again, showers and storms will be likely at times.
