FIRST ALERT: Flash flood watch in effect Thursday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A flash flood watch was issued Thursday for most of the WMBF News viewing area.
In southeastern North Carolina, the flash flood watch is in effect for Bladen, Columbus, and Robeson counties.
In northeastern South Carolina, the flash flood watch is in effect for Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, Marlboro, northern Horry and Williamsburg counties.
The flash flood watch is in effect through late tonight.
Thursday’s storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall and may be slow moving.
