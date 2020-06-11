Deputies searching for missing 13-year-old girl

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for missing 13-year-old girl.
Ashlee Sanchez was last seen Wednesday night at approximately 8:30 p.m. in Ladson, deputies say. Her guardian says she has not been seen since that time.
Sanchez stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, has red hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective W. Martin with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-529-5327 or Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.
