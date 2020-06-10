2-year-old boy from Ladson becomes organ donor, saves three children’s lives

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 2-year-old boy from Ladson is the first organ donor at MUSC's new Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital.
His mother, Jennifer Young, says her son Alex’s organs are going to help save the lives of least three other children.
"It just makes me feel better knowing that those families will never feel this pain because it's a great pain that I'll never get over," Young said.
The Hanahan Police Department says the child died following a possible drowning while he was under the care of his babysitter who is now charged in connection to the incident. Authorities say they received the call on May 23.
Authorities say he was placed on a ventilator and two days later he died at the hospital.
His mother Jennifer and brother Brice want to shine a light on the impact Alex is making.
“Every morning he would bust into my room and slam open my door and go ‘Mama, mama’ and he would climb up in my bed and go ‘Morning,’” Jennifer said.
She says his heart is going to a child in Ohio and his kidneys are going to two children in North Carolina. Alex’s liver will also be used for research.
"He was my wild one and I hope that his wildness lives on in those babies," Young said.
She also says he loved food. Jennifer says Alex is so much more than what happened to him.
She says the recipient’s families have the option to contact her family six months following the donation. She says she would love to connect with them.
"I'll be able to hear his heartbeat again," Young said.
There is Biker Ride scheduled in memory of Alex on July 11 in Ladson. It will include raffles, a live auction and entertainment. It's a fundraiser to help the family pay for funeral costs.
You can find event details here.
The Hanahan Police Department is still investigating this case. The coroner says the autopsy is pending.
The babysitter, Stefanie Johnson, is facing charges for unlawful conduct towards a child, according to police.
