Rankin, Gallman head to GOP runoff for S.C. Senate District 33 after all precincts report in

Left: Luke Rankin; Right: John Gallman (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | June 10, 2020 at 12:27 AM EDT - Updated June 10 at 12:40 AM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Longtime South Carolina Sen. Luke Rankin will be in a runoff for the Republican nomination for the District 33 seat after none of the three GOP candidates got over 50% of the vote in Tuesday’s primary.

With 100% of precincts reporting in, Rankin had 40% of the total vote in the Republican District 33 primary, according to the unofficial results. He’ll face challenger John Gallman, who had 34% of the vote.

Fellow GOP hopeful Carter Smith had 25% of the vote.

Rankin has been serving District 33 since 1993. Earlier in the night Tuesday, he was losing to Gallman in the GOP primary.

