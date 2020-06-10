Police: Vehicle hit by gunfire in Longs, man charged with attempted murder

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man is charged with attempted murder after shots were fired at a vehicle in the Longs area, police said.
The incident happened on June 3 on Pine Needle Drive, according to a report from Horry County police.
When officers arrived on scene, the victim reported that someone started shooting at his vehicle. He then then lost control of the car and crashed into a ditch, the report confirmed.
Police said the victim, who was the vehicle’s sole occupant, did not sustain any gunshot wounds and declined medical attention.
The report stated damage consistent with a bullet hole was found on the driver’s side under the gas tank. According to the report, a bullet hole was also located on the front fender.
Police said witnesses reported hearing several gunshots and saw two males run away in different directions.
According to the report, officers searched the area for shell casings, but none were found.
Benjamin Curry, 29, was identified as a suspect and was arrested.
Online records show Curry was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday. In addition to attempted murder, Curry was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
As of Wednesday morning, Curry remains behind bars.
