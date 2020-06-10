Police search for man who robbed Florence bank

Police search for man who robbed Florence bank
Florence police are looking for the man they said robbed a bank Wednesday morning. (Source: Florence Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | June 10, 2020 at 1:35 PM EDT - Updated June 10 at 1:38 PM

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence police are looking for the man they said robbed a bank Wednesday morning.

According to information from the Florence Police Department, the robbery happened at 11:27 a.m. at First Bank on West Evans Street.

Officers said a man entered the bank and demanded money from a teller and then left on foot.

No weapon was shown, but the man was possibly armed.

The robber was wearing a blue crew neck t-shirt, high visibility yellow safety vest, khaki or light-colored shorts and a black or dark colored surgical style mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.